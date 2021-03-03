Contrasting flavors means you take a beer that has a commanding flavor profile and pair it with a mild dish, or vice versa. Jennifer Price, creator of the Atlanta Beer Boutique and author of “The Chick’s Guide to Beer” says that contrasting flavors is the easiest way to pair super bitter, tart, dark or otherwise bold beers, like India Pale Ales (IPA) or Imperial Stouts, with food.

“If you’re a beginner and you have an IPA, then you may choose a food that will balance those robust flavors out,” Price says.

On the flip side, if you’re serving food that has a dominant flavor profile, like a plate of hot wings, you might want to pair it with a beer that has cool and clean properties, such as a pilsner.

