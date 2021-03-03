Complementary flavors

Another thing Price likes to do when pairing beer with food is to find harmony between the flavors. The easiest way to do that, she says, is to find beers and foods that have similar ingredients. Imperial stouts, for example, often have flavors of bittersweet chocolate, cocoa or coffee that might pair well with chocolate cake or foie gras.
“Beers are becoming like a meal in a can,” Price says. “Brewers are getting more and more creative. They’re creating more depth in their blends and in their recipes and that gives you the opportunity to find foods that may have some of those same elements.”
