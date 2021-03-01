Coconut lime grilled shrimp tastes like a vacation

This lockdown is getting to me. As a food and travel writer it has been challenging. I’ve been able to do lots of things like take walks, exercise with online classes, read novels and cook interesting new dishes, but what I really need is a getaway. Best I can do at the moment is to take a vacation in my kitchen. Enter this delectable shrimp dish. It somehow just fills the bill.

Shrimp gets a Thai twist in this recipe when marinated in lime, ginger and cilantro, and then it is threaded onto skewers for grilling. The shrimp becomes wonderfully caramelized as it is basted with the marinade during the grilling process.

Use flat bamboo skewers soaked in cold water for at least an hour to prevent them from burning on the grill. Or try flat stainless-steel skewers. Flat skewers are best because they make it easier to cook everything evenly. Look for 9- or 10-inch length bamboo or stainless steel skewers. You can find them at your local cookware or grocery store or online.

Serve the shrimp over your favorite vegetable rice dish, and pour the lime, ginger and coconut sauce over the top. The tart yet slightly, sweet sauce is supposed to be thin so that it serves as a flavor enhancer for the shrimp and the rice underneath. Quickly sauteed snow peas or sugar snap peas make a nice accompaniment.