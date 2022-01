The pandemic might have stopped us from traveling or hanging out in large groups, but we still have to eat. And thanks to the coronavirus, that could be getting more expensive.

According to the health and wellness site Eat This, Not That, supply chain issues, labor shortages and overall high demand across the country have been said to contribute to an impending consumer price hike.

To help consumers better prepare, the site found six staple foods that will see a price increase in 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0