Cider sidecar

Get the most out of this year’s apple cider harvest by incorporating it into a New Orleans classic. Add 2 ounces of apple cider, 2 ounces of cognac, 1 ounce of French orange liqueur and .75 ounce of fresh lemon juice to a shaker and add ice. Shake for 20-30 seconds, strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with an orange twist; add a thinly sliced apple wedge (green or red) for a bit more fruit flavor.