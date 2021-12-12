 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

Christmas Collins

  • Updated
  • 0

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

Here’s a refreshing classic spruced up for the holidays. Add 1.5 ounces of gin to a Collins glass along with .5 ounce of simple syrup and .75 ounce of fresh lemon juice. Add ice to the glass, fill with extra-fizzy mineral water or club soda, and float .5 ounce of cranberry juice on the top. Finish the drink with a sprig of rosemary to create a dry and woodsy New Year’s Eve delight.

Shop Now
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

70% of people are more excited to give gifts than receive them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News