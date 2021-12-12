Christmas Collins

Here’s a refreshing classic spruced up for the holidays. Add 1.5 ounces of gin to a Collins glass along with .5 ounce of simple syrup and .75 ounce of fresh lemon juice. Add ice to the glass, fill with extra-fizzy mineral water or club soda, and float .5 ounce of cranberry juice on the top. Finish the drink with a sprig of rosemary to create a dry and woodsy New Year’s Eve delight.