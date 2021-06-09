Chipotle raises menu prices to offset employee wages

Chipotle raised its menu prices by about 3.5% to 4% to cover the cost of higher wages for employees, company Chief Financial Officer John Hartung said Tuesday.

"You take about a 4% price increase to cover the dollar cost of the extra labor," he told an analyst during a conference.

Chipotle announced in May that it would increase restaurant worker pay to an average of $15 per hour. The company said at the time that it was looking to hire 20,000 new employees ahead of the summer.

As restaurants prepare for a bustling summer, many are finding it difficult to staff up. And Chipotle's not the only chain trying to attract labor with higher wages. McDonald's said last month that it would hike pay for workers at its company-owned stores.

In March Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, said it would raise wages.