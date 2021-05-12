Chick-fil-A faces sauce shortage, limits what's given to customers

The supply chain shortage just got fowl: Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces it's giving out to customers because of limited stock.
The chicken chain said Wednesday that industry-wide supply chain issues, which are affecting essentially every aspect of the economy, have resulted in a "shortage of select items" that Chick-fil-A serves, including sauces.
In response, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers one dipping sauce cup per item ordered at many of its 2,600 U.S. restaurants.
"We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience," the company said in a statement.
The chain said it's working to fix the sauce supply problems as quickly as possible.
Fast food restaurants have been hit especially hard in recent months with both a labor shortage and supply chain issues. For example, ketchup packets have come in short supply amid heightened demand. Heinz recently announced a 25% increase in production.
The fried chicken wars are putting a strain on the poultry population. Major chains, including KFC, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop, are "paying steep prices" for chicken and suppliers are having trouble keeping up demand because of difficulties attracting workers.
But Chick-fil-A says it hasn't been affected by the chicken shortage.
5 copycat restaurant recipes to try this week
The Cheesecake Factory's Chinese Chicken Salad
Making a meal at home feel like a restaurant experience can seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be. This Chinese chicken salad recipe comes straight from a favorite restaurant chain, The Cheesecake Factory, and it only takes 15 minutes to make.
The salad is made from fresh ingredients that burst with the flavors of summer. From the juicy mandarin oranges to the crunchy wontons, this salad is a creative way to cook with chicken this summer.
To make The Cheesecake Factory's Chinese Chicken Salad, you'll need to have some prep work done in advance, which is a restaurant secret every home cook should know. After you've poached your chicken, just toss it with your lettuce, cabbage and veggies, and you have a healthy, delicious dinner on the table in moments.
In just 15 minutes you'll have a restaurant worthy salad, perfect for an appetizer or side dish. And if you need more inspiration for the entree and dessert portion of the evening, check out more of our restaurant copycat recipes you can make at home.
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces iceberg lettuce, cored and chopped
- 4 ounces romaine lettuce, cored and chopped
- 4 ounces red cabbage, cored and sliced thin
- 4 ounces bean sprouts
- 2 ounces green onions, chopped
- 8 ounces poached chicken, sliced thin
- 8 ounces sesame-plum dressing (available in fine food markets)
- 16 each mandarin orange segments
- 4 ounces crispy rice noodles
- 4 ounces crispy wonton strips
- 4 ounces Blue Diamond Slivered Almonds, toasted
- 2 teaspoons black and white sesame seeds
- 2 each snow peas, sliced thin
Directions:
Place all of the ingredients into a mixing bowl.
Toss the ingredients together until evenly combined.
Mound the ingredients into a large serving bowls.
Place the mandarin orange segments around the salad.
Top the salad with a little more crispy rice noodles and won tons.
Sprinkle the Blue Diamond slivered almonds and sesame seeds over the salad
Garnish the salad with some thinly sliced snow peas.
Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory
This copycat Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich recipe will satisfy your fast-food craving
While there are plenty of great fried chicken sandwiches across America, few can rival the simple pleasure of Chick-fil-A. You can’t always get Chick-fil-A, especially considering the cult-favorite fast food chain is closed on Sundays. But if you’re wanting to get your fix, then you’re in luck, since you can easily recreate Chick-fil-A’s fried chicken sandwich at home.
There are two secrets to recreating Chick-fil-A’s signature sandwich. The first is to brine the chicken breasts for half an hour to one hour in zesty dill pickle juice. This gives the chicken that sometimes hard-to-define Chick-fil-A flavor.
The second secret is a couple of tablespoons of powdered sugar mixed in with the flour coating. This adds a subtle sweetness that plays well off of the saltiness from the pickle brine. But if you don’t have powdered sugar, don’t worry — just read up on these handy ingredient swaps.
After seasoning and dredging the chicken in flour, fry the chicken in a neutral oil like canola, vegetable or peanut oil. Just make sure you know how to safely fry food at home. Add the chicken to a buttered, toasted bun and top with more pickles. And after you conquer this dish, you can recreate these other fast food favorites at home.
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 1/2 cup pickle juice
- 1 1/2 cup milk, separated
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 cup flour
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 4 hamburger buns
- Butter
- Dill pickle slices
- 1 1/2 cup neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable oil
Directions: Cut chicken breasts into 6-ounce portions. Using a meat tenderizer, pound the chicken breasts until they are at an even thickness. In a large bowl, combine pickle juice and 1/2 cup milk. Quickly stir together. Add chicken and marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Drain the chicken.
In a large Dutch oven or cast-iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. The oil temperature should be about 375 degrees. While oil is heating up, whisk together remaining 1 cup milk and the egg. In a separate bowl or zip-lock bag, add flour, powdered sugar, salt and pepper. Mix together until well combined. Dip chicken breasts in flour mixture, coat well. Add chicken to milk and egg mixture, coat well. Re-dredge chicken in the flour mixture, coat well. Add chicken to oil and cook until chicken is golden brown on both sides and at an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 8 minutes. Flip chicken halfway through. Remove chicken from skillet and pat off excess oil using paper towels.
Set oven to 350 degrees. Butter hamburger buns. Place buns in oven and toast until light brown, about 5 minutes. Assemble sandwiches. Add pickle slices to bottom bun, then add chicken. Top with mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce or cheese if desired. Serve with waffle fries and lemonade.
How to make Panera Bread's discontinued Fontina Grilled Cheese
The most comforting foods are often the ones we devoured during childhood. And what could bring that pang of nostalgia more than grilled cheese? This decadent grilled cheese recipe elevates a classic dish by using fontina cheese, which melts perfectly in the sandwich.
The reason this dish is so incredible? It used to be a popular menu item at Panera Bread. The since-discontinued sandwich used four different types of cheese, including fontina. And now you can make the copycat recipe in just a few minutes from home.
For this dish you'll need a few common pantry staples including white bread, butter, mayonnaise and three types of cheese. Place your cheese on the bread and sandwich the two slices together. Then brush the outside of the sandwich with mayo and cook until it's golden brown on both sides.
In just 10 minutes you'll have a perfect, restaurant-worthy grilled cheese. And, if you liked this recipe you're going to love more of our mouth watering spins on classic grilled cheese.
Ingredients
- 2 slices ½ inch thick white bread
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 slice monterey jack
- 2 slices fontina cheese
- 1 slice sharp white cheddar
Directions
Sandwich the slices of cheese between 2 slices of bread.
Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.
Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it brown evenly, but don’t smash it.
White Pizza With Mushrooms and Garlicky Greens
With coronavirus rates spiking nationwide, you might find yourself staying home more and going out to eat less. But there's still a way to blend together the lure of restaurants with the comfort of cooking at home. It all starts by getting more creative with your recipes. This white mushroom pizza tastes like something you'd find at one of the best pizza shops in America and is sure to get you through the cook-at-home funk.
Not only is pizza fun to make, but it's also a great way to use up leftovers. Have some extra peppers and onions in the fridge? Throw them on a pizza. This white pizza recipe calls for ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, mushroom caps and garlic, but don't be afraid to get creative if you have some veggies lying around.
The recipe takes less than an hour to make and is sure to be a weeknight dinner go-to, especially if you use premade pizza dough. But if you have a lot of time on your hands -- and who doesn't these days? -- you can make your own pizza dough from scratch.
Start by rolling two halves of pizza dough into balls. Cover the dough with a towel and let it come to room temperature. Once the mushrooms, greens and garlic are cooked, preheat the oven to 525 degrees. Oil a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, sprinkle with cornmeal and place the rolled out dough in the pan.
Brush the dough with oil and top with half of the mushroom mixture, bits of ricotta and half of the shredded cheese. Bake until the edges are golden brown. Transfer the pizza to a cutting board, and then place the second pizza in the oven to bake. Not a huge fan of white pizza? No worries. Try out more of our delicious homemade pizza recipes, from pizza tacos to mini naan pizzas.
Ingredients
1 recipe basic pizza dough or about 1 pound purchased refrigerated pizza dough or 2 frozen thin pizza crusts
Olive oil
- 3 cups (8 ounces) sliced assorted fresh mushroom caps (such as a mixture of button, cremini, shiitake, oyster, morels)
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons (3 ounces) torn cleaned, trimmed greens, such as chard leaves, lacinato kale, baby kale, spinach or dandelion greens
- 1/4 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/8 teaspoon dried
- Cornmeal for pans
- 1/2 cup ricotta cheese, farmer’s cheese or crumbled goat cheese
- 2 cups coarsely shredded mozzarella or jack cheese
- Chopped fresh basil and chives
Directions
Divide pizza dough in half.
Roll each into a ball.
Let stand covered with a towel on a well-floured work surface to come to room temperature, if needed.
Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Add mushrooms.
Cook and stir until mushrooms are golden, about 4 minutes.
Stir in garlic and greens; cook until wilted, about 2 minutes.
Remove from heat.
Stir in thyme.
Let cool.
Heat oven to 525 on conventional or 500 on convection.
Oil a 12-inch cast-iron skillet or griddle.
Sprinkle with cornmeal.
Have all ingredients nearby.
Put 1 dough ball on a floured surface.
Use a floured rolling pin to gently roll the dough ball into a 12-inch round.
Place in prepared pan spreading dough to cover the bottom.
Brush dough lightly with oil.
Top with half of the mushroom mixture.
Dollop small bits of ricotta over all.
Sprinkle with half of the shredded cheese.
Bake until edges are golden brown and crispy, 7 to 9 minutes (slightly longer if you built your pizza on a frozen crust).
Carefully transfer the cooked pizza to a cutting board or another baking sheet.
Assemble and bake the other pizza.
Serve pizzas as soon as they come out of the oven, sprinkled with basil and chives.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup
When it comes to iconic food duos, your mind likely jumps to peanut butter and jelly or bacon and eggs. But there’s one combo that is totally and completely underrated: broccoli and cheddar.
The king of casseroles and frozen meals, these classic ingredients are also integral parts in a creamy, savory comfort food: broccoli and cheddar soup. And while you can always head to your favorite cafe to partake in this particular soup, with this copycat Panera Bread recipe you can have bowls and bowls of broccoli cheddar soup at home in just about one hour.
What do you need to make broccoli cheddar soup?
This soup recipe can be made using common household ingredients. Its main components are butter, chicken or vegetable stock, half-and-half (or a 1-to-1 ratio of milk and heavy cream), frozen broccoli and carrots.
Panera Bread’s soup uses chicken stock, but if you’re a vegetarian, you can easily swap this for vegetable stock. In fact, when we made this soup recently, we channeled our inner budget-friendly goddess and used homemade vegetable stock made in a slow cooker. This is one of our favorite ways to use food scraps, and the resulting broth makes a super scrumptious base for this (or any!) soup.
What do you serve with broccoli cheddar soup?
Homemade bread, duh! We baked up a simple no-knead bread recipe to serve with this soup, but it also works remarkably well with sourdough. Bake mini sourdough loaves and hollow them out for bread bowls if you really want to have fun with dinner. Not a sourdough fan? Try some brown bread or fluffy Parker House rolls. Topping this soup with homemade croutons is also a winning combo. If you’re looking to totally recreate the Panera experience, serve with an amazing homemade sandwich or robust winter salad.
Can you freeze broccoli cheddar soup?
Looking to meal prep but worried that all of the dairy in broccoli cheddar soup won’t make it a good freezer candidate? Don’t worry, you can freeze this soup, though it does require a bit of finesse. First, make sure you don’t freeze hot soup, it should be at least room temperature or have been refrigerated. Then, ladle single servings into plastic freezer containers or plastic freezer bags. Broccoli cheddar soup will keep in the freezer for two months.
How to reheat frozen broccoli cheddar soup
Don’t just toss frozen broccoli cheddar soup in the microwave, it could separate and that wouldn’t be very tasty. Instead, thaw it in your refrigerator overnight. (This is the best thawing method for most foods anyway!) Then, reheat it in a medium-sized pot over medium hit, whisking continually. This will help to keep the soup intact.
Broccoli cheddar soup is a family-friendly favorite and the perfect thing for a chilly weeknight. If your love of the good stuff is not satisfied with this recipe, consider more of our absolute best recipes for cheese lovers.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 cup onion, finely diced
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 12 ounces frozen broccoli (about 2 1/2 cups)
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, grated
Directions:
Step 1: Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large pot or Dutch oven over medium-low heat.
Step 2: Saute 1 cup finely diced onion in butter, until soft. Remove softened onions from pot and set aside.
Step 3: Increase heat to medium. Melt remaining 1/4 cup butter in pot, whisk in 1/4 cup flour, creating a roux. Whisk quickly for 5 minutes.
Step 4: Pour in 1 cup milk, 1 cup heavy cream while whisking.
Step 5: Pour in 4 cups chicken or veggie stock, whisking to combine.
Step 6: Season with salt and pepper to taste and bring to a simmer for 20 minutes.
Step 7: Add 2 1/2 cups frozen broccoli, 1 cup shredded carrot and cooked diced onions. Lower heat to low simmer. Cook until vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes.
Step 8: Remove soup from heat. Use immersion blender to combine soup, but keep some medium-sized pieces of broccoli intact.
Step 9: Stir in 2 cups grated cheddar cheese.
Step 10: Serve hot with warm, crusty bread and enjoy!
How to Make The Cheesecake Factory's Red Sangria At Home
As we try to maneuver life through the coronavirus pandemic, there are those moments where you wish you can sit down in your favorite chain restaurant and enjoy a sweet cocktail or a glass of wine. But you don’t have to wait until restaurants open back up for dine-in to enjoy a delicious drink because The Cheesecake Factory has revealed the recipe to its Red Sangria online.
Recreate this refreshing drink right in your own kitchen using rich red wine with some simple ingredients you may find in your pantry or take a quick trip to the grocery store. With the combination of various fruits — from pineapples to oranges — this cocktail is the perfect summer beverage.
This recipe can serve about eight people so you can enjoy it with your significant other during date night while in quarantine or enjoy it as you’re watching happy shows on Netflix or having a virtual happy hour in your living room. And hey, maybe you can pair it with these other restaurant copycat recipes.
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
- 1 Whole Orange
- 16 Pieces of Pineapple
- 1 Whole Apple
- 24 ounces Cabernet Sauvignon
- 6 ounces Riesling
- 3 ounces Spiced Rum
- 3 ounces Simple Syrup
- 3 ounces Cranberry Juice
- 3 ounces Mango Juice (or Guava Juice)
- 3 ounces Passion Fruit Juice (or Frozen Tropical Juice Concentrate)
- 1 pinch of Cinnamon
- Soda water
Directions:
Cut the orange, pineapple and apple. Set aside for garnishing.
Combine ingredients except soda water in a pitcher. Cover and store in the refrigerator for 12 hours.
Fill glass with ice.
Fill glass with Sangria.
Top with a splash of Soda Water.
Garnish with a spoonful of fruit from the pitcher.
