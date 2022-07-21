Cheesy martini, anyone? Velveeta introduces the 'Veltini'

Does this sound gouda to you?

Velveeta is offering cheese lovers (and others of a more adventurous palate) a cheese cocktail this summer. Behold the Velveeta Veltini, an original cocktail that combines infused vodka, olive brine, Velveeta stuffed olives, Jumbo Velveeta Shells & Cheese, and a cheese drip garnish just to top things off.

Velveeta announced this dairy-heavy concoction via a press release as part of a partnership with BLT Restaurant. As such, this “outrageously cheesy cocktail” will be available during Golden Hour — which is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET — at BLT locations in New York, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina, and at Florentine in Chicago.

“As we look to summer, one of life’s greatest pleasures is enjoying summer sips during golden hour,” said Kelsey Rice, senior brand communications manager for Velveeta. “We wanted to find a way to elevate this experience for our fans even further by bringing that rich, creamy goodness of Velveeta to a martini in a unique and unexpected way for the ultimate outrageous pleasure.”

The press release added that “this unexpected yet delicious over-the-top cocktail served in a luxurious martini glass furthers the brand’s latest creative platform ‘La Dolce Velveeta,’ which is all about stepping out in a confident, unapologetic way to show the world that you’re living a life filled with outrageous pleasures."