Cheddar Herb Hasselback Potatoes

Getting creative for dinner is always a fun way to test out your cooking skills, but sometimes nothing beats a good old-fashioned plate of meat and potatoes. But you can get creative with that classic combination? Instead of baked potatoes, mashed potatoes or any other potato recipe, consider hasselback potatoes for dinner tonight.

For the unfamiliar, hasselback potatoes are potatoes that are sliced nearly all the way through and baked, leading to a stunning presentation and a texture that is somewhere between baked potatoes and crispy oven-baked fries. The best part of a hasselback potato is that you can get creative with them and how they're topped. For the ultimate crust, we like this cheddar-Parmesan-bread crumb mixture. It makes the crispiest side dish that's guaranteed to be steak's new bestie.