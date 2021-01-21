Cast Iron Jalapeño Cornbread

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375F.

Step 2: Place an 11- or 12-inch cast-iron skillet on the stovetop and melt the 12 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Cook, swirling the pan to coat the sides and bottom until the butter turns a deep nut brown and the foam subsides. Watch it carefully; you do not want it to burn. Pour the butter into a small bowl and let it cool slightly. Do not wipe out the skillet.

Step 3: In a medium bowl, mix together 1 cup of the cornmeal along with 1 cup flour, 1 tablespoon baking powder and 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 4: In the small bowl with the cooled butter, whisk together the 1 cup buttermilk, 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 2 eggs.

Step 5: Add the liquid mixture to the flour mixture and stir until just blended, then stir in the 1/4 cup corn, 2 diced green onions, 1-2 minced jalapeños and 1 cup grated Cheddar.

Step 6: If the skillet is no longer warm (cast iron should retain its heat), heat it up on the stovetop along with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Pour the batter into the skillet. Place the skillet into the oven and bake until the top is golden brown and the edges pull away from the sides, about 30-40 minutes. Allow to cool in the skillet for 10 minutes before slicing and serving warm with butter and honey.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0