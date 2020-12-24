Burger King is giving away free dollars to spend on its new $1 menu

Burger King is adding a new dollar menu, bucking the trend of fast food chains pushing customers to more expensive items as food and labor costs continue to climb.

The "$1 Your Way Menu," which rolls out Dec. 28, has four items: A bacon cheeseburger, Chicken Jr. sandwich, fries and a soft drink. Its arrival comes as economic uncertainty continues to affect millions of Americans despite a newly passed stimulus bill that includes small checks.

"Unlike other value menus, all items on Burger King's newly unveiled menu are $1 a piece — that's it," the company said in a statement, knocking its rivals that offer broader discounted menus or require an additional purchase to access a $1 menu item.

To promote the new menu, Burger King is depositing $1 into "select customers Venmo accounts."