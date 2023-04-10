Butter beans in tomato sauce with dill and feta

Start to finish: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

1 medium sweet onion or red onion, chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

14½-ounce can crushed tomatoes

Two 15-ounce cans butter beans, rinsed and drained

5 tablespoons chopped fresh dill or 2½ tablespoons chopped fresh marjoram, divided

3 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (¾ cup)

Directions

In a 12-inch skillet over medium, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and ¼ teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the garlic, tomato paste and pepper flakes, then cook, stirring, until the tomato paste darkens slightly and begins to stick to the pan, about 2 minutes. Stir in the crushed tomatoes, ½ cup water, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Bring to a simmer, then reduce to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, 7 to 10 minutes.

Add the beans and bring to a simmer over medium, stirring occasionally. Off heat, stir in 4 tablespoons of dill (or 2 tablespoons of marjoram), then taste and season with salt and black pepper. Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with the feta and remaining dill (or marjoram), then drizzle with additional oil.