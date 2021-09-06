Brain food: What to eat to protect your memory

Omega-3s also are associated with better memory. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in cold-water fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, lake trout, herring and sardines. Plant-based omega-3 sources, including walnuts, flaxseed and flaxseed oil, and chia seeds, make great brain food.

Fruits and vegetables

You can support optimum cognitive function and improve the health of your blood vessels with the help of nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich vegetables and fruits. Dietary patterns that contain plenty of whole or minimally processed fruits and vegetables are linked with a lower stroke risk.

The following nutrients have been linked with better brain health. They come from food choices that provide us with the energy needed to focus and learn while helping to protect against brain diseases.

Vitamins

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that has been linked to improved memory and cognitive performance. Good sources include green, leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, and mustard and turnip greens, as well as asparagus, almonds, and sunflower seeds.