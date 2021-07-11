The classic American spirit isn’t widely represented in RTDs, which is a bit surprising considering the Old-Fashioned and Manhattan are two essential classics. Nevertheless, there were some worthy candidates.

Top shelf: On the Rocks Old-Fashioned (20%), made with Knob Creek bourbon, is close to what you’d get at any self-respecting bar: boozy and muscular with notes of maple, dark fruit and oak. If you’re noticing a trend with regard to the On the Rocks series, you’re right: It’s consistently good stuff.

In Crafthouse’s Gold Rush (14.9%), the honey and lemon are starring characters, creating a bright and accessible cocktail that hides its robust alcoholic content. The Crafthouse portfolio is also consistently impressive.

Mid-shelf: Zing Zang’s Bourbon Whiskey Sour (9%) is exceedingly sweet, thanks to the “award-winning sweet and sour mix” championed on the can. But at least the sweetness rings true and doesn’t come with any off flavors. This likely makes for a welcome gateway to dark spirits for people often turned off by dark spirits.

Leave it on the shelf: I thankfully encountered no irredeemable duds among the bourbon RTD cocktails. But in another couple of years, as RTDs no doubt continue to proliferate, I’ll check back. In the meantime, I’m ready for a beer.

