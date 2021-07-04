Before firing up the grill, here are some healthy food options

It's sweltering outside, and the last thing you want to do is heat up the oven and your house. It's time to fire up the grill and move your meals outside.

But this year, instead of reaching for your traditional burgers and steak tips, consider branching out and trying some more nutritious options at your summer cookouts.

Grilled meat, in particular red meat, has garnered some negative attention from nutritionists in recent years because, in addition to its less-than-stellar nutritional profile, it's been shown to generate potentially cancer-causing compounds called heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons when cooked on a grill.

If you grill occasionally, it's probably not an issue, says dietitian Teresa Fung, adjunct professor in the nutrition department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "But if you are grilling meat three or four days a week in the summer, particularly if you are eating red meat, I'd be more worried about that," she says.