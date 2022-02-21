Beef & Mushroom Stew with Mashed Potatoes: If you like shepherd’s pie, you’ll love this beef stew

This hearty beer-spiked beef stew is served with creamy mashed potatoes for a shepherd’s pie vibe.

Beef & Mushroom Stew with Mashed Potatoes

Serves 4

Active Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

1 1/2 pounds yellow potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 cup low-fat milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound lean ground beef

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered

1 medium onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

16 ounces stout

1 cup low-sodium beef broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup frozen peas and carrots

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

1. Place potatoes in a large saucepan with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil. Adjust heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and return to the pan. Add milk, butter, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Mash to desired consistency. Cover to keep warm.

2. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook, breaking into large chunks and flipping occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Transfer to a clean plate.

3. Add mushrooms, onion and garlic to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until just starting to brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle with flour and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring frequently, for 1 minute.

4. Return the beef to the pan and stir in beer, broth and Worcestershire, scraping up any browned bits. Bring to a gentle simmer. Cover and cook until the beef and vegetables are very tender, about 20 minutes.

5. Add peas and carrots, increase heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the stew is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.

6. Serve with the mashed potatoes, sprinkled with parsley, if desired.

Recipe note: Use your favorite stout to make this, but avoid coffee stouts, which can make the stew bitter.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 571 Calories, Total Fat: 22 g, Saturated Fat: 9 g, Cholesterol: 92 mg, Carbohydrates: 53 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 6 g, Protein: 32 g, Sodium: 627 mg, Vitamin A: 3576 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

