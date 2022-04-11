Baskin-Robbins is getting a makeover — and will sell bicycles

Baskin-Robbins is making some changes.
The 77-year old ice cream shop is tweaking its logo, employee uniforms and packaging to update the brand. It's the first major update for Baskin-Robbins since 2006, according to the company. It will also sell merchandise, including bikes and bucket hats, from a dedicated online store for the first time. And Baskin-Robbins will unveil new flavors as part of the refresh.
For years, the Baskin-Robbins logo has been pink and blue. "BR" and the words "Baskin Robbins" were printed in a blocky, childish font.
In the new logo that playful font is gone, replaced by a crisper version. The new branding comes in brown and pink, brown and blue, and pink and white.
In other words, the new Baskin-Robbins is all grown up. The makeover has been a long time coming.
People are also reading…
"When we really think about the journey ... it started four years ago," said Jason Maceda, Baskin-Robbins president. That included "really listening to our guests."
Baskin-Robbins' leadership team heard that some customers felt very attached to the brand, which they associated with childhood trips with parents or grandparents. But they also heard that there were "some opportunities in being more relevant," Maceda said.
It's important for brands like Baskin-Robbins to gain traction with younger consumers — not just people who remember it from their youth — so they have new customers coming in.
The company's leadership has been addressing the feedback in a few ways. In late 2018, for example, Baskin-Robbins introduced a new layout and design for some stores. These so-called "Moments" stores feature a more modern design, digital menu boards, more ice cream display cases and more toppings and offerings.
So far, there are about 70 of these stores altogether, Maceda said. That's still just a small portion of the over 7,700 Baskin-Robbins stores open globally.
The rollout of the "Moments" stores slowed during the pandemic, Maceda noted, adding that he's "excited to get that going again."
Still, the pandemic was good for ice cream sales. Baskin-Robbins was taken private in 2020 and doesn't publicly disclose sales figures. But Maceda said sales grew 3.5% in 2020, and 10.9% last year. Overall, ice cream sales at U.S. scoop shops grew 4.4% from 2019 to 2021, according to Euromonitor International.
To help keep that momentum going, Baskin-Robbins hopes to make a splash with its new look, flavors and merchandise.
7 Easter and Passover recipes to make this week
With Easter and Passover coming up fast, this week's recipe roundup is all about traditional — and not so traditional — holiday dishes.
This glaze isn’t sugary-sweet and will transform your Easter ham from basic to the most-talked-about dish at your celebration.
These sliders also include quick-pickled red onions, crumbled feta, and a harissa mayo. They're proof you don’t have to wait for an extra-special occasion.
For some families, ham and bean soup is as much of an April tradition as a major Easter feast.
This dessert is so pretty to look at, try bringing it to the table, setting on a trivet and spooning it out to serve in front of your dinner companions.
Sweet or savory, matzo brei is a tradition to look forward to each year.
Yes, the cake is large, as it calls for an entire box of matzos, but it lasts for three days once sliced, and leftovers are superb.
Passover begins this year on the evening of April 15. Here's a classic recipe for one of the holiday's most symbolic — and delicious — foods.