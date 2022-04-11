Baskin-Robbins is getting a makeover — and will sell bicycles

Baskin-Robbins is making some changes.

The 77-year old ice cream shop is tweaking its logo, employee uniforms and packaging to update the brand. It's the first major update for Baskin-Robbins since 2006, according to the company. It will also sell merchandise, including bikes and bucket hats, from a dedicated online store for the first time. And Baskin-Robbins will unveil new flavors as part of the refresh.

For years, the Baskin-Robbins logo has been pink and blue. "BR" and the words "Baskin Robbins" were printed in a blocky, childish font.

In the new logo that playful font is gone, replaced by a crisper version. The new branding comes in brown and pink, brown and blue, and pink and white.

In other words, the new Baskin-Robbins is all grown up. The makeover has been a long time coming.

"When we really think about the journey ... it started four years ago," said Jason Maceda, Baskin-Robbins president. That included "really listening to our guests."

Baskin-Robbins' leadership team heard that some customers felt very attached to the brand, which they associated with childhood trips with parents or grandparents. But they also heard that there were "some opportunities in being more relevant," Maceda said.

It's important for brands like Baskin-Robbins to gain traction with younger consumers — not just people who remember it from their youth — so they have new customers coming in.

The company's leadership has been addressing the feedback in a few ways. In late 2018, for example, Baskin-Robbins introduced a new layout and design for some stores. These so-called "Moments" stores feature a more modern design, digital menu boards, more ice cream display cases and more toppings and offerings.

So far, there are about 70 of these stores altogether, Maceda said. That's still just a small portion of the over 7,700 Baskin-Robbins stores open globally.

The rollout of the "Moments" stores slowed during the pandemic, Maceda noted, adding that he's "excited to get that going again."

Still, the pandemic was good for ice cream sales. Baskin-Robbins was taken private in 2020 and doesn't publicly disclose sales figures. But Maceda said sales grew 3.5% in 2020, and 10.9% last year. Overall, ice cream sales at U.S. scoop shops grew 4.4% from 2019 to 2021, according to Euromonitor International.

To help keep that momentum going, Baskin-Robbins hopes to make a splash with its new look, flavors and merchandise.

