Basic Flavor Profiles of Beer

According to cicerone-certified beer server and creator of the Black Beer Experience , Shani Glapion, the most important things for beginners to keep in mind when pairing beer with food is to understand the profile of the beer.

Each flavor profile is determined by the beer’s blend of carbonation, hops, malt, water, yeast and other ingredients which are all used during the brewing process. One simple way to pair beer with food is to identify the ingredients of your dish and compare them to the main beer flavors listed below.