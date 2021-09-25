Are plant-based burgers better for you?

Plant-based burgers have soared in popularity over the past couple of years. Are these meat alternatives healthier for you than the real thing? Introducing more plant-based foods in your diet is a good thing, says Katherine Zeratsky, a Mayo Clinic registered dietitian nutritionist, but pay attention to the ingredients.

It looks like a burger. It cooks like a burger. Some say it tastes similar to a burger. But is it healthier?

"It really depends on how that plant-based burger is made."

Katherine Zeratsky says the benefit of plant-based burgers usually comes in the form of fiber and other nutrients. But then comes the issue of fat.

"Some plant-based burgers are going to have added fat, and oftentimes, the added fat is a saturated fat."