Air Fryer Wings

When it comes to Super Bowl food, you need to have a lot of chicken wing recipes on hand. Sure, seven layer dips and nachos are all fine and good, but nothing says football quite like a crispy chicken wing. (Especially when it's washed down with an iced cold beer.) But, how can you get that done? The solution, my friends, is an air fryer. This handy kitchen gadget will get the job done in what feels like no time at all, without the mess of deep frying.

If you're scaling down your Super Bowl party this year, you won't need to order a whole platter of wings from your local pizza joint. Which is why an air fryer comes in handy. The kitchen appliance can whip up small batches of crowd favorites, so you won't have heaps of leftovers after the fourth quarter.