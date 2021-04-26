Air fryer grilled cheese sandwiches are golden, gooey and absolutely foolproof

Anyone else grow up heating bread and cheese in the microwave on unsupervised afternoons at home? The results were always terrible, with mushy bread and melted cheese that got everywhere — but hey, you had a hot cheese sandwich to hold you over until dinnertime, and you didn’t have to turn on the stove.

Thinking back on those early ’90s afternoons, I really wish the air fryer had been around. I could have made the perfect grilled cheese sandwiches that my own kids make today, which turn out incredible every single time — even when they use pre-grated cheese and basic sandwich bread.

Suffice it to say that the air fryer is the answer to always crispy, always gooey grilled cheese sandwiches. Here’s how to make them — and maybe teach your kids to make them too.

How to make the best air fryer grilled cheese

One of the very best things about air frying grilled cheese sandwiches is that you can build your sandwich, set it in the air fryer, set the timer, and walk away. When you come back, you’ll have perfectly crispy bread and melted cheese.