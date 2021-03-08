 Skip to main content
A ranking of every type of Girl Scout cookie
spotlight AP

A ranking of every type of Girl Scout cookie

Two bakeries, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, provide cookies to the 110- plus Girl Scout councils throughout the country.

Two bakeries, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, provide cookies to the 110-plus Girl Scout councils throughout the country.

We've got a lot to cover, so let's get moving, shall we? Welcome to the conclusive, unassailable and 100% correct Girl Scout Cookie Power Rankings. I have pored and pondered over these delicious snacks, and have rated them by 1. taste (at room temperature) and 2. taste when they're right out of the freezer.

Now for some quick housekeeping: Girl Scout cookies are unexpectedly complicated because two bakeries, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, provide cookies to the 110-plus Girl Scout councils throughout the country. And the division of labor is not broken up in any kind of predictable way, like, east of the Mississippi, you get one baker and west of it, you get the other. Each local council makes its own selection.

For the purposes of these rankings, there are 12 types of Girl Scout cookies. But technically there are 17 different cookies; a number of the classics, like Thin Mints, are baked by both companies and have slight but distinct differences. In some cases, there are also different names for the same cookie.

For the sake of brevity, I'm counting that as one type of cookie, because they're not structurally different in any meaningful way. I am, however, distinguishing between the two S'Mores cookies, because they're completely different — one is a sandwich cookie and the other is a chocolate-coated graham cookie.

Now if only we could get cookie season to last year-round … On to the ratings!

Information and photos courtesy Girl Scouts of the USA.

Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup

While you can always head to your favorite cafe to partake in this particular soup, with this copycat Panera Bread recipe you can have bowls and bowls of broccoli cheddar soup at home in just about one hour.

4. Thin Mints
4. Thin Mints

Thin Mints, perhaps the most iconic cookie in this pantheon, have gone through a number of name changes over the years according to Time magazine, including Cooky-Mints, Chocolate Mints and Cookie Mints. But since its debut in 1939, the idea has remained the same: Chocolate and mint taste great together. Naturally, this cookie is a winner.

