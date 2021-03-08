A ranking of every type of Girl Scout cookie

We've got a lot to cover, so let's get moving, shall we? Welcome to the conclusive, unassailable and 100% correct Girl Scout Cookie Power Rankings. I have pored and pondered over these delicious snacks, and have rated them by 1. taste (at room temperature) and 2. taste when they're right out of the freezer.

Now for some quick housekeeping: Girl Scout cookies are unexpectedly complicated because two bakeries, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, provide cookies to the 110-plus Girl Scout councils throughout the country. And the division of labor is not broken up in any kind of predictable way, like, east of the Mississippi, you get one baker and west of it, you get the other. Each local council makes its own selection.

For the purposes of these rankings, there are 12 types of Girl Scout cookies. But technically there are 17 different cookies; a number of the classics, like Thin Mints, are baked by both companies and have slight but distinct differences. In some cases, there are also different names for the same cookie.

For the sake of brevity, I'm counting that as one type of cookie, because they're not structurally different in any meaningful way. I am, however, distinguishing between the two S'Mores cookies, because they're completely different — one is a sandwich cookie and the other is a chocolate-coated graham cookie.