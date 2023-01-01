A look back at the most popular recipes from 2022

From Irish-inspired dishes to quick weeknight meals, here's a look back at our top recipes from the past year.
From Sept. 18, 2022:
This recipe roundup featuring quick weeknight meals was the most popular recipe collection of 2022. (Holiday-specific recipes weren't included.)
5 one-pot, weekday recipes to make this week
This week's recipe roundup features weeknight meals that come together quickly and use just one pot or pan.
All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes, you’ll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.
This chicken and rice paprikash recipe is easy to make but will leave you satisfied — and maybe even craving seconds.
This chicken Parmesan pasta uses the one-pot pasta method to cook your noodles, chicken and sauce all in one skillet for a fast and easy dinner with minimal cleanup.
Potatoes, broccoli and chicken thighs all roast together while you make the quick and easy sauce for a fast one-dish meal that’s mouthwateringly delicious.
From baked to mashed to fries, sweet potatoes, once relegated to holiday meals, now feature weekly on casual supper menus.
***
From March 13, 2022:
5 Irish-inspired recipes to make this week
From corned beef and cabbage to soda bread, this week's recipe roundup is all about Ireland (or Irish-inspired dishes).
Corned beef and cabbage, the classic Irish dish most often enjoyed on St Patrick’s Day, is considered an essential March recipe by many home cooks. The star of the dish is the beef brisket, which has been cured with salt and spices for days (or up to several weeks) before cooking, resulting in briny, slightly tangy, extremely tender beef. You’ll most often see it paired with cabbage, carrots, and potatoes.
There are countless variations on this classic Irish potato-and-cabbage combination. This one is made with steamed red potatoes, sauteed cabbage and just a touch of butter.
This warm cabbage salad bursts with flavor from a tangy Dijon vinaigrette and crispy bacon.
This hearty beer-spiked beef stew is served with creamy mashed potatoes for a shepherd’s pie vibe.
Irish soda bread is a yeast-free bread that’s core is just four ingredients: flour, salt, baking soda and buttermilk.
***
From Nov. 6, 2022:
5 go-to weeknight recipes to add to your rotation
This week's recipe roundup is all about simple, delicious meals that can be on your dinner table in as little as 15 minutes.
You’ll recognize the classic Chinese flavor pairing of sesame, soy and white pepper on these sweet and sour pork chops.
White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.
When you’re short on time, reach for this stir-fry recipe. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.
In this streamlined recipe, you rub a paprika-based spice mixture on bone-in chicken thighs, sear the chicken in a skillet, then toast rice and veggies in the chicken drippings. The chicken goes back into the skillet, then the whole thing goes into the oven for 30 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork, add a few chopped herbs, and dinner is served.
Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are a time-saving hero in this 20-minute dinner recipe.
Rich and creamy million dollar pie (aka millionaire pie) is the perfect no-bake dessert. With a crunchy graham cracker crust and a decadent filling made from freshly whipped cream, sweetened condensed milk, toasted pecans, shredded coconut, and pineapple, it’s luscious and decadent — hence its expensive name.
Making cookies doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s a quick and tasty peanut butter cookie recipe.
***
From Aug. 21, 2022:
5 crowd-pleasing recipes to try this week
This week's recipe roundup features classic dishes that are great for a large gathering or a quick weeknight dinner.
If you're feeding a crowd of hungry kids (or kids at heart), skip the simmer and click on the oven instead.
The crowning touch to these seafood cups is a sprinkling of smoked paprika that brings all the flavors together. Feel free to multiply this recipe for a group.
Creamy, cheesy, crispy potatoes with little pops of sweet corn? These little bites will be a summer gathering crowd-pleaser.
This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in a bowl instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.
Serve the muffins warm, with butter, as a side at your next cookout. Everything will be delicious.
***
From Jan. 30, 2022:
5 easy recipes to try this week
This week's recipe roundup features simple meals that are great for a quick lunch, dinner or game day.
Tuna melts consist of tuna salad, tomato and cheese, then broiled until the cheese is melted and bubbly. And yes, it can be comfort food.
These sliders have it all: sweet slices of ham, irresistibly gooey Swiss cheese, squishy Hawaiian rolls, and a savory butter drizzled over top.
Serve rice with refried beans or chicken tinga, or use as a base for your favorite burrito bowl.
It’s just as easy to bake fresh chicken wings, and toss them in your favorite sauce, as it is to buy and bake premade chicken wings.