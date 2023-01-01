 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

A look back at the most popular recipes from 2022

  • 0

As we wrap 2022 up, Google offers us the answers to questions we didn’t even know we had: what were the most popular recipes of the year? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. 

From Irish-inspired dishes to quick weeknight meals, here's a look back at our top recipes from the past year.

From Sept. 18, 2022:

This recipe roundup featuring quick weeknight meals was the most popular recipe collection of 2022. (Holiday-specific recipes weren't included.)

5 one-pot, weekday recipes to make this week

This week's recipe roundup features weeknight meals that come together quickly and use just one pot or pan.

EatingWell: One-pot pasta for the whole family
Food and Cooking

EatingWell: One-pot pasta for the whole family

  • Carolyn Casner, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes, you’ll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

Recipe of the Day: Chicken Paprikash With Rice
Food and Cooking

Recipe of the Day: Chicken Paprikash With Rice

  • Madeline Buiano
  • Updated
  • 0

This chicken and rice paprikash recipe is easy to make but will leave you satisfied — and maybe even craving seconds.

EatingWell: Pasta recipe using one pan is fast with minimal cleanup
Food and Cooking

EatingWell: Pasta recipe using one pan is fast with minimal cleanup

  • Hilary Meyer, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

This chicken Parmesan pasta uses the one-pot pasta method to cook your noodles, chicken and sauce all in one skillet for a fast and easy dinner with minimal cleanup.

EatingWell: One-pan meal is full of flavor, easy to cook
Food and Cooking

EatingWell: One-pan meal is full of flavor, easy to cook

  • Carolyn Casner, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

Potatoes, broccoli and chicken thighs all roast together while you make the quick and easy sauce for a fast one-dish meal that’s mouthwateringly delicious.

JeanMarie Brownson: Sweet potatoes for the weekday win!
Food and Cooking

JeanMarie Brownson: Sweet potatoes for the weekday win!

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

From baked to mashed to fries, sweet potatoes, once relegated to holiday meals, now feature weekly on casual supper menus.

***

From March 13, 2022:

5 Irish-inspired recipes to make this week

From corned beef and cabbage to soda bread, this week's recipe roundup is all about Ireland (or Irish-inspired dishes).

How to make Instant Pot corned beef and cabbage
Food and Cooking
AP

How to make Instant Pot corned beef and cabbage

  • Meghan Splawn, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Corned beef and cabbage, the classic Irish dish most often enjoyed on St Patrick’s Day, is considered an essential March recipe by many home cooks. The star of the dish is the beef brisket, which has been cured with salt and spices for days (or up to several weeks) before cooking, resulting in briny, slightly tangy, extremely tender beef. You’ll most often see it paired with cabbage, carrots, and potatoes.

Red Potato Colcannon: These Paddy’s Day potatoes should be part of your celebration
Food and Cooking
AP

Red Potato Colcannon: These Paddy’s Day potatoes should be part of your celebration

  • EatingWell Test Kitchen, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

There are countless variations on this classic Irish potato-and-cabbage combination. This one is made with steamed red potatoes, sauteed cabbage and just a touch of butter.

Warm Cabbage Salad with Bacon: Amping up a cabbage salad has never been easier
Food and Cooking
AP

Warm Cabbage Salad with Bacon: Amping up a cabbage salad has never been easier

  • Patsy Jamieson, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

This warm cabbage salad bursts with flavor from a tangy Dijon vinaigrette and crispy bacon.

Beef & Mushroom Stew with Mashed Potatoes: If you like shepherd’s pie, you’ll love this beef stew
Food and Cooking
AP

Beef & Mushroom Stew with Mashed Potatoes: If you like shepherd’s pie, you’ll love this beef stew

  • Adam Dolge, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

This hearty beer-spiked beef stew is served with creamy mashed potatoes for a shepherd’s pie vibe.

Recipe of the Day: Irish Soda Bread
Food and Cooking
AP

Recipe of the Day: Irish Soda Bread

  • Carolyn Menyes
  • Updated
  • 0

Irish soda bread is a yeast-free bread that’s core is just four ingredients: flour, salt, baking soda and buttermilk.

***

From Nov. 6, 2022:

5 go-to weeknight recipes to add to your rotation

This week's recipe roundup is all about simple, delicious meals that can be on your dinner table in as little as 15 minutes.

Recipe: Sweet and sour pork chops that can be on your dinner table in just 15 minutes
Food and Cooking

Recipe: Sweet and sour pork chops that can be on your dinner table in just 15 minutes

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

You’ll recognize the classic Chinese flavor pairing of sesame, soy and white pepper on these sweet and sour pork chops.

White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.

Tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal
Food and Cooking

Tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal

  • Breana Killeen, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

When you’re short on time, reach for this stir-fry recipe. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.

Recipe: One-pot chicken paprika is a weeknight winner
Food and Cooking

Recipe: One-pot chicken paprika is a weeknight winner

  • Kristina Vanni, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

In this streamlined recipe, you rub a paprika-based spice mixture on bone-in chicken thighs, sear the chicken in a skillet, then toast rice and veggies in the chicken drippings. The chicken goes back into the skillet, then the whole thing goes into the oven for 30 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork, add a few chopped herbs, and dinner is served.

Short on time? This delicious dinner is ready in 20 minutes
Food and Cooking

Short on time? This delicious dinner is ready in 20 minutes

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are a time-saving hero in this 20-minute dinner recipe.

EatingWell: One-pot pasta for the whole family
Food and Cooking

EatingWell: One-pot pasta for the whole family

  • Carolyn Casner, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes, you’ll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

Recipe: A new, fresh take on million dollar pie
Food and Cooking

Recipe: A new, fresh take on million dollar pie

  • Sahara Bohoskey, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Rich and creamy million dollar pie (aka millionaire pie) is the perfect no-bake dessert. With a crunchy graham cracker crust and a decadent filling made from freshly whipped cream, sweetened condensed milk, toasted pecans, shredded coconut, and pineapple, it’s luscious and decadent — hence its expensive name.

Simple and yummy flourless peanut butter chocolate chip cookies
Food and Cooking

Simple and yummy flourless peanut butter chocolate chip cookies

  • Updated
  • 0

Making cookies doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s a quick and tasty peanut butter cookie recipe.

***

From Aug. 21, 2022:

5 crowd-pleasing recipes to try this week

This week's recipe roundup features classic dishes that are great for a large gathering or a quick weeknight dinner.

The Kitchn: The best way to cook hot dogs for a crowd
Food and Cooking

The Kitchn: The best way to cook hot dogs for a crowd

  • Patty Catalano, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

If you're feeding a crowd of hungry kids (or kids at heart), skip the simmer and click on the oven instead. 

Seriously Simple: Shrimp Louie is a fresh take on a classic
Food and Cooking

Seriously Simple: Shrimp Louie is a fresh take on a classic

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

The crowning touch to these seafood cups is a sprinkling of smoked paprika that brings all the flavors together. Feel free to multiply this recipe for a group.

The Kitchn: Cheesy corn and potato croquettes are a one-bit wonder
Food and Cooking

The Kitchn: Cheesy corn and potato croquettes are a one-bit wonder

  • Amelia Rampe, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Creamy, cheesy, crispy potatoes with little pops of sweet corn? These little bites will be a summer gathering crowd-pleaser.

EatingWell: Enjoy ‘elote’ without the mess
Food and Cooking

EatingWell: Enjoy ‘elote’ without the mess

  • Breana Killeen, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in a bowl instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.

JeanMarie Brownson: The thrill of Everything Muffins
Food and Cooking

JeanMarie Brownson: The thrill of Everything Muffins

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Serve the muffins warm, with butter, as a side at your next cookout. Everything will be delicious.

***

From Jan. 30, 2022:

5 easy recipes to try this week

This week's recipe roundup features simple meals that are great for a quick lunch, dinner or game day.

Kary Osmond: Yes, a sandwich can be considered comfort food!
Food and Cooking
AP

Kary Osmond: Yes, a sandwich can be considered comfort food!

  • Kary Osmond, karyosmond.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Tuna melts consist of tuna salad, tomato and cheese, then broiled until the cheese is melted and bubbly. And yes, it can be comfort food.

The Kitchn: This versatile bite is perfect for a quick lunch, game day or even a picnic
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: This versatile bite is perfect for a quick lunch, game day or even a picnic

  • Patty Catalano, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

These sliders have it all: sweet slices of ham, irresistibly gooey Swiss cheese, squishy Hawaiian rolls, and a savory butter drizzled over top. 

The Kitchn: This rice is the perfect addition to almost all of your weeknight meals
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: This rice is the perfect addition to almost all of your weeknight meals

  • Sahara Bohoskey, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Serve rice with refried beans or chicken tinga, or use as a base for your favorite burrito bowl.

Kary Osmond: Winner, winner chicken wing dinner!
Food and Cooking

Kary Osmond: Winner, winner chicken wing dinner!

  • Kary Osmond, karyosmond.com
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s just as easy to bake fresh chicken wings, and toss them in your favorite sauce, as it is to buy and bake premade chicken wings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News