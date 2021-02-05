A look at the weirdest Super Bowl recipes Americans are Googling right now

We're not here to dunk on any individual state, but we do have some questions. Let's look at the East Coast, shall we? Maine is searching for nachos and Connecticut wants to make Buffalo chicken dip, but then we turn to Delaware, whose residents are searching for prawn toast recipes. There's also Washington, D.C., which is looking for mochi, Virginia and its charcuterie board and Rhode Island, who are getting fancy with short ribs for game day.