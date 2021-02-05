A look at the weirdest Super Bowl recipes Americans are Googling right now

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away, and while people are surely thinking about how Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will fare against the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s another very important thing folks are Googling: Super Bowl recipes.
Google released its Super Bowl food trends from every state this week, and the list is filled with plenty of expected dishes. Connecticut, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Wisconsin are all searching for how to make Buffalo chicken dip, which has been the most searched Super Bowl recipe since 2004. Meanwhile, Colorado, Massachusetts and Tennessee are looking for great game day chili.
Tons of game day classics made the list, including seven layer dip, pigs in a blanket and cheese balls (maybe in the shape of a football?). But, amid Google's standard-looking list, there are a few outliers that we can't help but be a little baffled by.
We're not here to dunk on any individual state, but we do have some questions. Let's look at the East Coast, shall we? Maine is searching for nachos and Connecticut wants to make Buffalo chicken dip, but then we turn to Delaware, whose residents are searching for prawn toast recipes. There's also Washington, D.C., which is looking for mochi, Virginia and its charcuterie board and Rhode Island, who are getting fancy with short ribs for game day.
There are arguments for bite-sized mochi or a well-curated charcuterie board being great grab-and-go things to have for your Super Bowl spread, but we are a little confused as to why Wyoming is seeking out chia seed coconut milk pudding or why Vermont thinks that pork chow mein is the thing to serve while watching The Weeknd perform during the halftime show.
Other outliers include Montana and its keto egg bites, Oregon and pasta fagioli and Arizona, whose residents are splurging for Super Bowl Sunday and looking for how to cook wagyu beef.
Whether you’re looking up how to make pork chow mein or Buffalo chicken dip for the Super Bowl, there’s one dish that most Americans can agree is a must-have: chicken wings. Serve them with coconut pudding or nachos for all we care, just make sure you have the best chicken wing recipes on hand.
8 classic Super Bowl recipes to make this weekend
Sometimes you don’t really have time to prepare snacks with elaborate steps. So why not put together two of your favorite game day foods in one dish: taco dip.
The butter coated app is baked until golden brown and loaded with bacon bits, cheddar cheese and sour cream. Are you drooling yet?
No game day gathering is complete without a true icon: Buffalo chicken dip. And this recipe is one of the easiest and tastiest around.
Even at home, you can achieve wings with that desirable crispy skin and moist meat with perhaps the easiest cooking technique known to man: putting them in the oven.
Sure, seven layer dips and nachos are all fine and good, but nothing says football quite like a crispy chicken wing.
Slow cooking chicken wings is a seriously underrated technique. It’s set-it-and-forget-it levels of easy, and the end result makes for some of the juiciest, fall-off-the-bone meat you could ever imagine.
There are so many recipes you can make with a can of crescent roll dough, including pizza. We found a five-ingredient Pizza Roll-Ups recipe from Damn Delicious that looks as mouth-watering as it is easy to prepare.
Make nachos dinner-worthy when you top them with an easy 30-minute chili. Serve with topping options such as sliced jalapeños and scallions and fresh cilantro.