A look at the most popular Valentine's Day candy in each state for 2022

Valentine's Day is here, and there will be no shortage of candy to go around.

The National Retail Federation predicts near record-breaking spending for Valentine's Day in the U.S. at $23.9 billion. Of that, $2.2 billion will be spent on candy.

But which candy is the most popular? That depends on where you live.

Online retailer CandyStore.com put together a map that shows each state's favorite candies, or at least the ones that are purchased the most. The rankings are based on 14 years of bulk candy sales data.

Here's a state-by-state look (hover over each state to see the top three or scroll down for a list):

Alabama : Candy necklaces

: Candy necklaces Alaska : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts Arizona : M&M's

: M&M's Arkansas : Hershey Kisses

: Hershey Kisses California : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts Colorado : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates Connecticut : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates Delaware : Hershey Kisses

: Hershey Kisses Florida : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts Georgia : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates Hawaii : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts Idaho : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts Illinois : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts Indiana : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates Iowa : M&M's

: M&M's Kansas : M&M's

: M&M's Kentucky : Chocolate roses

: Chocolate roses Louisiana : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts Maine : Chocolate hearts

: Chocolate hearts Maryland : M&M’s

: M&M’s Massachusetts : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates Michigan : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates Minnesota : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates Mississippi : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates Missouri : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts Montana : Chocolate hearts

: Chocolate hearts Nebraska : Cupid corn

: Cupid corn Nevada : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates New Hampshire : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates New Jersey : M&M's

: M&M's New Mexico : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates New York : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates North Carolina : Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates

: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates North Dakota : M&M's

: M&M's Ohio : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates Oklahoma : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts Oregon : M&M's

: M&M's Pennsylvania : M&M’s

: M&M’s Rhode Island : Chocolate hearts

: Chocolate hearts South Carolina : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts South Dakota : Hershey Kisses

: Hershey Kisses Tennessee : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates Texas : Hershey Kisses

: Hershey Kisses Utah : Hershey Kisses

: Hershey Kisses Vermont : M&M's

: M&M's Virginia : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts Washington : Heart-shaped box of chocolates

: Heart-shaped box of chocolates Washington DC: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

Heart-shaped box of chocolates West Virginia : Cupid corn

: Cupid corn Wisconsin : Conversation hearts

: Conversation hearts Wyoming: Chocolate roses

