A look at the most popular Valentine's Day candy in each state for 2022

You and your significant other might seem like the perfect pair! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Valentine's Day is here, and there will be no shortage of candy to go around.

The National Retail Federation predicts near record-breaking spending for Valentine's Day in the U.S. at $23.9 billion. Of that, $2.2 billion will be spent on candy.

But which candy is the most popular? That depends on where you live.

Online retailer CandyStore.com put together a map that shows each state's favorite candies, or at least the ones that are purchased the most. The rankings are based on 14 years of bulk candy sales data.

Here's a state-by-state look (hover over each state to see the top three or scroll down for a list):

Source: CandyStore.com.
  • Alabama: Candy necklaces
  • Alaska: Conversation hearts
  • Arizona: M&M's
  • Arkansas: Hershey Kisses
  • California: Conversation hearts
  • Colorado: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • Connecticut: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • Delaware: Hershey Kisses
  • Florida: Conversation hearts
  • Georgia: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • Hawaii: Conversation hearts
  • Idaho: Conversation hearts
  • Illinois: Conversation hearts
  • Indiana: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • Iowa: M&M's
  • Kansas: M&M's
  • Kentucky: Chocolate roses
  • Louisiana: Conversation hearts
  • Maine: Chocolate hearts
  • Maryland: M&M’s
  • Massachusetts: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • Michigan: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • Minnesota: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • Mississippi: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • Missouri: Conversation hearts
  • Montana: Chocolate hearts
  • Nebraska: Cupid corn
  • Nevada: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • New Hampshire: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • New Jersey: M&M's
  • New Mexico: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • New York: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • North Carolina: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates
  • North Dakota: M&M's
  • Ohio: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • Oklahoma: Conversation hearts
  • Oregon: M&M's
  • Pennsylvania: M&M’s
  • Rhode Island: Chocolate hearts
  • South Carolina: Conversation hearts
  • South Dakota: Hershey Kisses
  • Tennessee: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • Texas: Hershey Kisses
  • Utah: Hershey Kisses
  • Vermont: M&M's
  • Virginia: Conversation hearts
  • Washington: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • Washington DC: Heart-shaped box of chocolates
  • West Virginia: Cupid corn
  • Wisconsin: Conversation hearts
  • Wyoming: Chocolate roses

