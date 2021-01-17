A look at COVID-era alcohol sales by the numbers

Many shopping habits and trends have emerged since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, not the least of which is a significant spike in alcohol purchases. Nationally, Nielsen found a 54% increase in alcohol sales during the week ending March 21, 2020, over the same week in 2019. Meanwhile, online sales during the same period jumped 262% from 2019.
To analyze trends in alcohol purchases throughout the pandemic, online grocery ordering and delivery company Mercato looked at data on orders placed between March 22 and July 31, 2020.
The study looked at a total of 15,002 total orders of alcohol, a representative sample for total alcohol order activity on the platform with a margin of error of <1%. Orders were compiled across 108 unique U.S. zip codes and included 42,695 individually sold units of alcoholic beverages.
Keep reading to find out how much alcohol sales grew, which beverages were bestsellers, and what products were most popular in New York City and Chicago—two early U.S. hot spots for the virus.