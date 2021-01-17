 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look at COVID-era alcohol sales by the numbers
0 comments
spotlight AP

A look at COVID-era alcohol sales by the numbers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Using the week of March 22, 2020, as a starting point, online grocery ordering and delivery company Mercato compared the sales volume of alcohol products each week to that start date to determine trends in alcohol sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Kitchn: Olive oil-braised chickpeas are easy and taste so luxurious
Food and Cooking

The Kitchn: Olive oil-braised chickpeas are easy and taste so luxurious

  • Updated

Olive oil and chickpeas are the stars of this meal — both of which you probably already have on hand. Personally, I’m never without a can of chickpeas in my pantry. There are endless ways to turn them into a meal, from tossing them into salads to smashing them onto toast. But my absolute favorite is perhaps the most overlooked — and that’s braising! It’s easy, it’s hands-off and it’s totally transformative.

Watch Now: Related Video

TIKTOK TORTILLA WRAP HACK | DELICIOUS TORTILLA LUNCH WRAP READY IN MINUTES!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News