9. Girl Scout S'mores, Version 2

This cookie from ABC Bakers is by far the inferior S'more. The first ingredient in the other cookie is graham flour. The first ingredient in this one is sugar, and the difference shows. This one is too sweet, and lacks the nutty graham flavor of its cousin.

It's a big, square cookie with a slightly dusty sheen, and it sort of tastes like a Thin Mint minus the flavor. A thin coating of white frosting coats the graham cookie, and another layer of chocolate enrobes that, but the result is uninspired. The other S'mores cookie, which has two graham cookies on either side of filling, at least attempts to reenact a s'more. I'm not sure what this is supposed to be.

Frozen, however, this is better than the other S'more. It freezes like a Thin Mint, cold and crisp, whereas the sandwich cookie's frosting hardens while the cookie doesn't, making for an odd eating experience.

Frozen ranking: 5

