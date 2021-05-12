 Skip to main content
9. Bianco DiNapoli Organic Sauce
Genuine Northern California tomatoes go into this sauce created by Chris Bianco and Rob DiNapoli. Given Bianco's pedigree (and the attractive label art), I expected greatness.

I received very goodness. It's pungent and garlicky, with a natural off-the-vine sweetness that sings the tomatoes' praises. While I imagine this would work incredibly well with a nice, salty, melted pizza cheese on spaghetti, it was a bit too light and sweet.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 3

