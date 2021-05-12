9. Bianco DiNapoli Organic Sauce

Genuine Northern California tomatoes go into this sauce created by Chris Bianco and Rob DiNapoli. Given Bianco's pedigree (and the attractive label art), I expected greatness.

I received very goodness. It's pungent and garlicky, with a natural off-the-vine sweetness that sings the tomatoes' praises. While I imagine this would work incredibly well with a nice, salty, melted pizza cheese on spaghetti, it was a bit too light and sweet.