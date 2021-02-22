8. Trefoils/Shortbread

This is something of a flagship cookie, the standard-bearer on which the Girl Scout logo is emblazoned. It's also the one cookie where the difference between ABC and Little Brownie bakeries is fairly pronounced. The Shortbread cookie is noticeably superior to the Trefoil — crispy and light, not exactly buttery but milky, and with a slight saltiness to contrast with the sugar.
The Trefoil is stiffer, like a digestive biscuit; opening the package hits the senses in a way that says "clearance table at Yankee Candle" — exceedingly sweet, almost vanilla-y. The taste is odd, though: sort of wooden and dead, like a K-ration with an industrial aftertaste. Overall? These are just a little … boring. And frozen, they're worse, tasting like a mouthful of cold sand.
Frozen ranking: 12