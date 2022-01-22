8 awesome (and easy to make) cocktails

Since going out in public is still very iffy these days, spending time with your friends at home is probably the safest option to socialize. But, of course, you'll still want to spice things up a little, and there's no better way to do that with some cocktails! Instead of going with the traditional stuff, though, why don't you wow your friends by mixing these local drinks from around the world.

You might not be able to travel to different countries, but at least you can taste the local culture in your own home.

Bermuda — Rum Swizzle

Bermuda is an iconic archipelago known for its beautiful beaches and climate, so it's no surprise that an icon drink comes out of it in the form of the Rum Swizzle. Created by The Swizzle Inn, one of the oldest bars on the island, it's as popular as it is easy to make:

Ingredients:

— Equiano Light Rum

— Equiano Dark Rum

— Pineapple juice

— Orange Juice

— Grenadine

— Bitters

How to make Rum Swizzle:

Fill a glass about a third to halfway with crushed ice. Then add an equal mix of the two rums, some juices, and the Grenadine to taste. Take a swizzle stick or a bar spoon if you don't have one, and spin it between your psalm quickly until it froths.

Finally, add a couple of dashes of bitters, more crushed ice, and a slice of your choice of fruit.

Spain — Tinto de Verano

Loosely translating to "red wine of summer," Tinto de Verano is pretty similar to Sangria, although a bit easier to make and less heavy on the alcohol. This is an excellent drink for those hot days or relaxing by the pool with friends.

Ingredients:

— Red Wine

— Lemon Lime Soda

— Vermouth

— Slices of Orange and Lemon

— Ice

How to Make Tinto de Verano:

First, fill a tall glass about halfway to the top with big ice cubes. Follow that with an equal mixture of red wine and soda. Then, garnish with slices of either orange or lemon slices n to top it off. Optionally, you can add a little bit of Vermouth — it's not a typical ingredient but it can add a little bit of extra kick.

Peru — Pisco Sour

First invented in the 1920s, the Pisco Sour is a bit of a twist on a whiskey sour, substituting that for local Pisco liquor.

Ingredients:

— Pisco

— Simple Syrup

— Key lime juice

— Egg Whites

— Aromatic Bitters

How to make Pisco Sour:

Add two ounces of Pisco, one ounce of simple syrup, three-quarters of an ounce of lime juice, and an egg white into a shaker (or blender, if you don't have one). Fill the rest with crushed ice and shake/blend vigorously until it becomes frothy. Finally, strain the cocktail into an old-fashioned glass and sprinkle some bitters on the foam.

Singapore — Singapore Sling

Another twist on a popular drink, this is the more fruity and refreshing cousin of the Gin Sling and one of southeast Asia's most popular drinks. Invented in 1915 in the Long Bar of the Raffles hotel, the Singapore Sling is pretty easy to make at home.

Ingredients:

— Grand Marnier

— Cherry liqueur

— Bénédictine

— Pineapple juice

— Lime juice

— Simple Syrup

— Bitters

— Club soda

How to make Singapore Sling:

Take a cocktail shaker, fill it with a few ice cubes, and add one and a half ounces of gin, half an ounce of cherry liqueur, one ounce of Bénédictine, and one ounce of lime juice, and a quarter of an ounce of simple syrup. Shake vigorously before straining into a highball glass with fresh ice, top up with club soda and a cherry and/or lemon slice for garnish.

Brazil — Caipirinha

Brazil is probably what many people think of when it comes to tropical south-American climates and vacations, especially with tourist destinations such as Rio de Janeiro. But what you might not be familiar with is their local drink, Caipirinha, which is made using the local liquor named cachaça (pronounced Ka-Sha-Sa). So there's a ton of different variations, but the lemon-lime one is probably one of the more popular ones.

Ingredients:

— Cachaca

— Lime juice

— Sugar

How to make Caipirinha:

Pour two teaspoons of sugar, and put a few slices of lemon or lime juice into a double-rock glass. Muddle the mixture, and add a few ice-cubes and two ounces of cachaça before stirring again. Finally, add a slice of lime for garnish, and you're done!

Ecuador — Canelazo

Hot alcoholic beverages are probably not what you usually think of when serving drinks to friends, but this spiced drink is quite popular around Christmas and cold weather. Also, if you're up to date with your Spanish, you'll know that the root word of Canelazo is Canela, which means cinnamon — so if you're into that, this drink will be perfect for you.

Ingredients:

— Aguardiente or Rum

— Panela

— Cinnamon Sticks

How to make Canelazo:

This one requires a little bit of prep with a stove: put six cups of water into a saucepan, add eight cinnamon sticks, and half a cup of grated Panela. Mix together and bring to a boil, then lower the heat and let it simmer for around 40 minutes. Afterward, add Aguardiente, or if you can't get access to that, then Rum can also work in a pinch as a substitute. Be sure to serve immediately with a cinnamon stick!

Canada — Caesar

From Maple syrup to their quirky "eh?", Canadians are known for a lot of things, but something that many outside of Canada might not be familiar with, is the Caesar. It's an interesting drink based around Clamato (clam and tomato juice), and can often be completely out there with its garnishes, such as actual bacon.

Ingredients:

— Vodka

— Clamato

— Worcestershire

— Celery

— Lime

How to make Caesar:

In a glass, pour one ounce of Vodka, eight ounces of Clamato, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, and a dash of hot pepper sauce. Add some ice cubes as needed, a celery stick, and garnish with a slice of lime.

I told you it's an interesting drink.

New Orleans — Sazerac

You probably weren't expecting a drink from the good ol' USA, but there are some interesting local drinks from different states that you might like. For example, Sazerac, which is native to New Orleans and was created in the 1800s by the Sazerac Coffee House.

Ingredients:

— Rye whiskey

— Peychaud's bitters

— Sugar

— Absinthe

How to make Sazerac:

Fill an old-fashioned glass with ice to chill as you make the drink. Then, in a mixing glass, soak a sugar cube or equivalent sugar with three dashes of Peychaud's bitters, and muddle. Then add two ounces of Rye Whiskey (or more depending on taste) and stir with a bar spoon.

Take the chilled glass, throw away the ice and rinse it with Absinthe by swirling it around the glass and discard the liquid. Finally, pour the previous mix into the absinthe rinsed glass, squeeze a lemon twist into the glass, and use it to garnish or discard.

___

