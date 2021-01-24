7 strategies to enjoy desserts while managing your diabetes

If you have diabetes, managing blood sugar levels is critical, but careful planning and some creative swapping can allow you to enjoy the sweetest of treats — in proper portions, of course.

Diabetes or not, health experts recommend reining in added sugars (not the natural type found in milk and fruit), because they contribute excess calories without providing nutrients, which can lead to unwanted weight gain, poor heart health, and elevated blood sugar levels.

These strategies will help include desserts in your diabetes management plan.

1. Count those carbs

“Total carbohydrate is the focus for people with diabetes, not just grams of sugar,” says Toby Smithson, author of “Diabetes Meal Planning” and “Nutrition for Dummies” and a person with diabetes.

Sugar on a food label is only part of the total carbohydrate, and it’s important to count all of the carbohydrate in a food.

Though it’s highly individualized, 45-60 grams of total carbohydrate per meal is fairly common.

2. Key in on portion