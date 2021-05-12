7. Michael's of Brooklyn

If we were judging based on appearance alone, this entry would win. It has a distinctive, wide-shouldered jar and simple gold cap. The label is small and understated, with "Michael's of Brooklyn" written in cursive. The minimal real estate devoted to the label allows shoppers to see the full glory of bright, intensely red sauce.
Big expectations, in other words. And while Michael's may not be the best, it's still a good sauce with bright tomato flavor, if a little on the sweet side. There's a strong garlicky profile, with big garlic slivers in the sauce, and good texture.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 1
