7 meatless recipes for Fridays during Lent

The season of Lent is upon us, which means millions of Catholics around the world have left the indulgences of Mardi Gras behind. Typically, devout Catholics will abstain from an indulgence for the 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday, like social media, alcohol or sweets. It’s also tradition to forego meat for the seven Fridays during that time period, and these Fridays are oftentimes referred to as “Fish Fridays.”

But what are you supposed to do if you want to sacrifice meat on Fridays but don’t particularly enjoy seafood? While Catholic bishops across the U.S. have declared that followers don’t have to abstain from meat on Friday this year because numerous luxuries have already been sacrificed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still a practice many will choose to follow. And if you’re among those followers who want to sacrifice meat on Fridays but don’t particularly like seafood, consider these seven meat-free recipes for Fridays during Lent.