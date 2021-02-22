7. Lemon-Ups

These crispy lemon-flavored cookies are imprinted with "inspiring messages," according to the packaging; in honor of my new quarantine gut, I ate the one that said "I AM GUTSY." The cookie is light and vaguely citrusy, avoiding falling into Lysol territory, a pitfall that sometimes befalls lemon-flavored things.
A thin sheen of frosting on the bottom is just the right amount, providing a little tanginess and some lubrication to cut the dryness.
Frozen ranking: 8
