6 health benefits of honey

Honey has more than 300 variants of color and flavor. Many people use the bee-produced natural sweetener as a substitute for sugar.

Besides that, honey is useful for its multitude of health benefits. It contains key vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants. Enjoying a spoonful a day could make a difference to your health.

Heart health‌

According to PubMed, regular consumption of honey can decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease. Honey can lower triglyceride levels, improve healthy cholesterol and lower blood sugar. It also can decrease C-reactive protein levels, reducing the chances of a heart attack from artery inflammation.

Keep in mind that honey is high in natural sugar and calories. Those at risk of high blood sugar should consume it in moderation.

Wound healing‌

Applied topically, medical-grade honey can treat burns and wounds with its natural hydrogen peroxide. It has also been known to help skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. For at-home treatment, try out Medihoney’s wound and burn dressing.

Brain health‌