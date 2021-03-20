 Skip to main content
6 health benefits of honey
6 health benefits of honey

Honey

Honey has more than 300 variants of color and flavor. Many people use the bee-produced natural sweetener as a substitute for sugar.

Besides that, honey is useful for its multitude of health benefits. It contains key vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants. Enjoying a spoonful a day could make a difference to your health.

Heart health‌

According to PubMed, regular consumption of honey can decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease. Honey can lower triglyceride levels, improve healthy cholesterol and lower blood sugar. It also can decrease C-reactive protein levels, reducing the chances of a heart attack from artery inflammation.

Keep in mind that honey is high in natural sugar and calories. Those at risk of high blood sugar should consume it in moderation.

Wound healing‌

Applied topically, medical-grade honey can treat burns and wounds with its natural hydrogen peroxide. It has also been known to help skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. For at-home treatment, try out Medihoney’s wound and burn dressing.

Brain health‌

Raw honey has anticonvulsant, antidepressant and anti-anxiety properties that may contribute to overall neurological health. Some studies even suggest that it may improve memory function.

Honey

Sore throat relief‌

Honey’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can soothe sore throats and alleviate coughing, making it a natural alternative to cold medicine, especially for children who are too young to take over-the-counter medication.

However, don’t give any to children under 12 months; honey contains bacteria that can cause infant botulism.

Moreover, because honey contains trace amounts of pollen, it may induce a minor allergic reaction to those with allergies.

Gut health‌

Pure honey’s antibacterial properties can help ease acid reflux, stomach ulcers and diarrhea, as well as aid digestion.

Oral health‌

According to Healthline, dark honey can destroy harmful oral bacteria and fight plaque, tooth decay, gingivitis and gum inflammation.

Angela Watson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews researches, analyzes and tests products to recommend the best picks for consumers.

