6. Girl Scout S'Mores, Version 1 (sandwich)

S'more, short for "some more," sure is a funny little name for a snack. But if anyone has earned the right to make some money off it, it's the Girl Scouts — a recipe for s'mores was included in the 1927 scouting manual "Tramping and Trailing With the Girl Scouts" alongside classic dishes like "Spotted Dog" and "Ring Tum Tiddy."

The recipe details the making of the s'more we all know and love — the classic marshmallow-and-chocolate sandwich. "The heat of the marshmallow between the halves of chocolate bar will melt the chocolate a bit," it reads. "Though it tastes like 'some more' one is really enough." There you go: the first snack to preach moderation.

This, the Little Brownie Bakers version, is the superior of the two different S'mores cookies. It's blocky and almost awkward to bite into, with two thick graham-y cookie layers on either side of two different cream fillings — one chocolate-flavored and the other an inscrutable "white" flavor, like in an Oreo cookie, that's ostensibly the marshmallow. It doesn't really conjure images of camping or mosquito bites or glowing coals in any kind of meaningful way as there's none of that chewy whipped marshmallow quality that makes a S'more a S'more. But it's a good sandwich cookie, even if it doesn't resemble its namesake closely.

Frozen ranking: 10

