5. Turkey, Fig, and Pear Salad

This festive salad from Love Your Turkey Leftovers (a blog dedicated to making the most of leftover holiday turkeys) is a nice light option for lunch or dinner. If you’re all cooked out after preparing a Thanksgiving feast, you can whip up this recipe without turning on the oven.

How indigenous chefs observe Thanksgiving, or don't

Native American chefs engage the holiday on their own terms -- making it about ingredients and foodways indigenous to North America, not the typical fare on our tables today. Learn more about the complicated food history of Thanksgiving.

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason!

EatingWell: Take your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to the next level

These garlic mashed potatoes are extra creamy, thanks to the addition of both butter and buttermilk. To prevent the potatoes from getting gummy, be sure not to overmix them in Step 2.

Mashed vegetables tend to get cold easily; keep all tools — the ricer and bowl — warm by running under hot water before using.

