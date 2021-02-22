 Skip to main content
5. Toffee-tastic
Good texture, a culinary quality prized in many Asian countries but unfortunately not as much here, was not something I was expecting from the Toffee-tastic, the surprise of the bunch.

I didn't have huge hopes for this gluten-free cookie but I was pleasantly surprised by its taste and interesting mouthfeel. The use of rice flour and tapioca starch gives this cookie a pleasant bounciness that follows the initial crunch. Then the buttery toffee chips add a pleasant chewiness that gives you that just-ate-a-Heath-bar sensation in your molars. For the gluten-averse, especially, this is the one to get. Freezes fairly nicely.

Frozen ranking: 4

