5 tips for following a Mediterranean diet on a budget

The Mediterranean diet continuously ranks as one of the best diets for overall health, according to health professionals and experts. The mostly plant-based diet follows simple guidelines of eating whole, fresh foods — without any severe restrictions.

But when you’re trying to feed yourself or your family on a budget, it might seem difficult to maintain a healthy-eating plan of fish, veggies, fruits and whole grains. Good news: There are plenty of ways to maintain a Mediterranean diet plan without spending a fortune on groceries.

“A common misconception about the Mediterranean diet is that it’s expensive,” says registered dietitian Brynn McDowell, author of “The Mediterranean Diet Made Easy.”

“However, if you think about the fact that this diet is based on the traditional style of eating for entire populations of people, you’ll see that instead of expensive ingredients, it’s actually based on seasonal, local food.”

Here are five expert tips for a Mediterranean diet on a budget.

1. Stick to seasonal produce

It’s a safe bet you’ll find better prices on strawberries or tomatoes in the summer than in the middle of winter.

Aim to plan your meals around whatever vegetables and fruits are in season. This way, you can rely on enjoying fresh, flavorful dishes without spending more money.

McDowell recommends buying local from your farmers market when possible.

2. Go for the legumes

A healthy Mediterranean diet doesn’t always have to revolve around expensive cuts of fish. Beans and legumes are “a cheap and cheerful protein that costs pennies in comparison to meat and fish,” says Melanie Lionello, nutritionist and author of “Frugal Mediterranean Cooking.”

When possible, you can make batches of dried beans to get more bang for your buck.

3. Canned food is your friend

Canned or frozen vegetables and beans are excellent pantry staples for adding nutrients and fiber to meals.

This is especially cost-effective when the vegetables you want aren’t in season. For simple lunches or dinners, a major budget-friendly Mediterranean pantry item is canned seafood, such as tuna or salmon.

“Not only are they pretty inexpensive, but they’re a great way to get your recommended two servings of heart-healthy seafood each week,” McDowell says.

4. Plan ahead

Both McDowell and Lionello say one of your best bets to following a budget-friendly Mediterranean diet plan is planning your meals.

This doesn’t have to be a full, written menu that’s set in stone. By creating a general meal plan, you can utilize weekly ads to figure out what ingredients are on sale to help build your weekly menu and avoid impulse buys.

For example, McDowell says if you need half a bag of spinach for a recipe, you can add a different recipe that uses the other half for another day that week, so it doesn’t go to waste.

5. Utilize leftovers

When busy days are on the horizon, take advantage of days that you’re already cooking to make extra portions for easy lunches — thus preventing food waste.

And there’s no need to get tired from eating the same dish again the next day. Use leftover ingredients, such as roasted chicken from dinner, and bring them to life the next day as a salad or soup.

