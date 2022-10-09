 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 soup recipes to try this fall

Ever wondered how to make Ramen? Here’s a step-by-step guide to a delicious chicken ramen soup.

This week's recipe roundup is all about soup. Whether you're looking for something to keep you warm as the weather cools down or just a quick weeknight dinner, these soup recipes fit the bill.

Keep scrolling for tips on the best ways to freeze soup and how to make ready-to-eat soups just a little bit healthier.

And just for fun, there's an extra fall-inspired dessert recipe at the end (it's for Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies, because of course it is).

Oct. 9: 5 recipes to try this week

Seriously Simple: Warm up with autumn squash and apple soup
As the weather cools off, it's time for soup-making mode. This bright orange soup puree has lots of interesting flavor notes.

Seriously Simple: White beans and artichoke hearts, an inspired combination
This is easy to make into a full meal. Serve warms chunks of your favorite rustic bread with plates of fruity olive oil. Pair it with a light-oaked Chardonnay or a Beaujolais.

The Kitchn: Hamburger soup is nostalgic, cozy
This soup is so cozy, warming you through in the way that only nostalgia and a bowl of good soup can.

The Kitchn: You don’t have to wait for a trip to South Carolina for this seafood stew
Here’s how to make this Lowcountry classic in your own kitchen.

Seriously Simple: Ukrainian borscht is comfort in a bowl
This reimagined one-pot Ukrainian borscht is a welcoming bowl of comfort, which we all could use right now.

The Kitchn: The best way to freeze soup
Soup is easy to make and even easier to enjoy, but it’s simply not the kind of dish you make for one. Fortunately, soup is ideal for freezing and serving later.

Environmental Nutrition: Ready to eat soups
Here are a few ideas to make enjoying a supermarket soup once in a while a bit healthier.

EatingWell: Sugar and pumpkin spice and everything nice
Instant espresso powder gives these soft, cakey cookies a subtle yet recognizable coffee flavor. Spread with cream cheese frosting (with more pumpkin pie spice flavors) and sprinkle with cinnamon to finish.

