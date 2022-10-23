5 seriously satisfying recipes to try this week

This week's recipe roundup is all about comfort food.
These cozy meals will keep you warm as the weather turns cooler. Think roast chicken, potato soup and a pumpkin loaf that's perfect for fall.
One sip of this soup is like getting wrapped in your warmest, coziest sweater. Between the thick chunks of vegetables, tender cubes of potato, juicy shreds of chicken (take your pick of boneless breasts or thighs), and thick, creamy broth, it truly doesn’t get more comforting than chicken potato soup.
As the temps begin to dip, this is a family-friendly soup to keep on repeat all through fall and winter.
Slathering sauces or seasonings over a chicken before roasting may produce a beautiful bird, but it can deliver lackluster flavor. That’s why we prefer to season a chicken under the skin.
Risotto is a simple looking dish. To turn it into a special meal, take a cue from restaurant chefs and go a little overboard with garnishes. Here, small dollops of the pistachio sauce, along with crunchy nuts, bits of cheese and basil look beautiful. A swirl of fruity, deep green olive oil or pistachio oil gilds the lily.
Mashed potatoes are one of the best comfort foods. They’re also a blank canvas when you feel like changing it up a bit, and one of the easiest additions is some sour cream.
Looks like we are in the season of pumpkin everything. This pumpkin cranberry loaf is a welcoming snack with a hot cup of tea or apple cider.