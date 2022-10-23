 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 seriously satisfying recipes to try this week

This recipe heroes the ancho chilli - and if you haven't heard of it before then keep watching. Smoky, juicy chicken with charred veg, crispy refried beans and soft tortilla wraps - the salsa may be ugly but wow does it taste good.

This week's recipe roundup is all about comfort food.

These cozy meals will keep you warm as the weather turns cooler. Think roast chicken, potato soup and a pumpkin loaf that's perfect for fall.

Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy
Food and Cooking

Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy

  • Kelli Foster, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
One sip of this soup is like getting wrapped in your warmest, coziest sweater. Between the thick chunks of vegetables, tender cubes of potato, juicy shreds of chicken (take your pick of boneless breasts or thighs), and thick, creamy broth, it truly doesn’t get more comforting than chicken potato soup.

As the temps begin to dip, this is a family-friendly soup to keep on repeat all through fall and winter.

For better roast chicken, slather spices under the skin
Food and Cooking

For better roast chicken, slather spices under the skin

  • By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL - Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street
  • Updated
Slathering sauces or seasonings over a chicken before roasting may produce a beautiful bird, but it can deliver lackluster flavor. That’s why we prefer to season a chicken under the skin.

Broccoli and Pistachio Risotto: Fall risotto is creamy and satisfying
Food and Cooking

Broccoli and Pistachio Risotto: Fall risotto is creamy and satisfying

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
Risotto is a simple looking dish. To turn it into a special meal, take a cue from restaurant chefs and go a little overboard with garnishes. Here, small dollops of the pistachio sauce, along with crunchy nuts, bits of cheese and basil look beautiful. A swirl of fruity, deep green olive oil or pistachio oil gilds the lily.

Sour cream mashed potatoes, the ultimate comfort food
Food and Cooking

Sour cream mashed potatoes, the ultimate comfort food

  • Christine Gallary, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
Mashed potatoes are one of the best comfort foods. They’re also a blank canvas when you feel like changing it up a bit, and one of the easiest additions is some sour cream.

Cozy up in your kitchen with pumpkin loaf
Food and Cooking

Cozy up in your kitchen with pumpkin loaf

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
Looks like we are in the season of pumpkin everything. This pumpkin cranberry loaf is a welcoming snack with a hot cup of tea or apple cider.

