5 late-night eating mistakes that can wreck your sleep

Snacking before bed can be a tricky business. Eat too much, and get ready for a night of tossing and turning. Eat too little, and you might find yourself devouring your entire kitchen at 3 in the morning. It’s no secret that steering clear of refined carbs and junky foods before bed is one of the best ways to avoid a sleepless night. But even noshing on healthy P.M. snacks can still mess with your sleep quality if you’re not careful.

The key to successful bedtime snacking? Balance. “Being overly full or starving is more likely to lead to sleep issues than any one particular food,” says registered dietitian Alex Caspero. If you’ve yet to find your snacking sweet spot, one of these five mistakes could be why — here’s the intel you need to turn things around:

Getting carried away with portions

Even when you eat healthy snacks before bed, such as pretzels and hummus or cheese and crackers, it’s easy to overdo it in the portion department. This sends the body into digestion mode, which can make it difficult to fall asleep (and stay asleep). “We need just enough to offer satisfaction so we don’t wake during the night hungry,” says Caspero. The trick is to be strategic with your snack choices.