5 healthy options for snacking at bedtime

Hummus with raw veggies

Reach for a quarter cup of either traditional chickpea hummus or a version made from black beans, lentils or white beans. Scoop it up with a cup of sliced bell pepper, cucumber, grape tomatoes or your other favorite veggies. One study, published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, found that participants with a higher intake of fiber and lower consumption of sugar and saturated fat spent more time in restorative, slow-wave sleep. A legume (the umbrella term for beans, lentils, peas and chickpeas) plus veggie combo perfectly fits the bill for a healthy snack.

Mashed banana with pumpkin seeds

A comfort food for many, bananas have been shown to boost blood melatonin levels. They're also packed with potassium, which supports healthy blood pressure, heart function and muscle contractions. Potassium helps prevent muscle cramps too. Mash and garnish this fruit with an ounce of pumpkin seeds, which supply plant protein, fiber, heart-healthy fat, zinc for immunity and healing, and magnesium. The latter mineral helps induce a state of calm and relaxation that prepares your body for sleep and plays a role in melatonin regulation.

Baked sweet potato