5 Halloween-ready recipes to make all season long

This week's recipe roundup is all about delicious meals that are perfect for the season — plus a whole bunch of Halloween-themed desserts.
Some have a seasonal twist (Wholesome Halloween Granola) and others are straight-up spooky (Green Lagoon Punch).
A few are simply comforting, cool-weather meals that will be great for weeknights all autumn long.
If you love granola, you’re going to want a jar of this version in the kitchen all fall along.
There’s a double dose of pumpkin, along with wholesome ingredients like oats, nuts, seeds and just a splash of maple, for a breakfast that tastes like the season. And since Halloween is on the horizon, we also added a handful of mini chocolate chips because we also deserve a little treat to help get the day started.
A great make-ahead breakfast casserole is the perfect back-pocket recipe for when you’re hosting overnight guests. Do all the work the night before, then pop it in the oven the next morning for a decadent and special occasion-worthy meal. Your guests will love that you went the extra mile to make them feel special, and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!
I like to think of this recipe as a “choose your own adventure” breakfast casserole. Keep in mind a few key ratios, but substitute ingredients based on what you have or what you’re craving.
It's just about time to retire your summer salads and grilled food say hello to fall's most beloved dish: chili.
Cooler autumn days prove ideal for perfecting homemade pizza skills. Cook these individual-sized pies one or two at a time on a preheated stone, and prepare guests to expect to eat in shifts.
Skinny breadsticks, olives and a giant bowl of salad, with a homemade red wine and olive oil vinaigrette, make great accompaniments.
Sweet corn on the cob, a bean salad and plenty of pumpkin soup make this a meal easily doubled, or even tripled, for a crowd. All treats, no tricks, here!
Looking for a Halloween dessert? This tender, moist chocolate cake uses pureed pumpkin to replace much of the fat and is delicately seasoned with classic fall flavors.
Creepy and delicious, this punch recipe will transport you back to the days of kiddom, when running rampant in your Halloween costume with a sack full of candy was your only concern.
Pumpkin flavored desserts are great, but putting miniature pumpkins onto your dessert might be even better. The fun project is great activity for kids that are missing out on traditional trick-or-treating this year.
This dessert is an easy way to elevate boxed cake mix.
In between perfecting your costume for trick-or-treating and watching your favorite Halloween movies, leave time for baking some of the best pumpkin recipes around.
With a pumpkin pie spice and cream cheese center, this delicious pumpkin cake roll is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and give you that fall feeling.