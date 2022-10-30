 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Halloween-ready recipes to make all season long

Need ideas for great Halloween cocktails, we got you covered. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

This week's recipe roundup is all about delicious meals that are perfect for the season — plus a whole bunch of Halloween-themed desserts.

Some have a seasonal twist (Wholesome Halloween Granola) and others are straight-up spooky (Green Lagoon Punch).

A few are simply comforting, cool-weather meals that will be great for weeknights all autumn long.

Wholesome Halloween granola is the homemade breakfast treat you need
Wholesome Halloween granola is the homemade breakfast treat you need

  • Kelli Foster, TheKitchn.com

  • Kelli Foster, TheKitchn.com
If you love granola, you’re going to want a jar of this version in the kitchen all fall along.

There’s a double dose of pumpkin, along with wholesome ingredients like oats, nuts, seeds and just a splash of maple, for a breakfast that tastes like the season. And since Halloween is on the horizon, we also added a handful of mini chocolate chips because we also deserve a little treat to help get the day started.

This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal
This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal

  • Kristina Vanni, TheKitchn.com

  • Kristina Vanni, TheKitchn.com
A great make-ahead breakfast casserole is the perfect back-pocket recipe for when you’re hosting overnight guests. Do all the work the night before, then pop it in the oven the next morning for a decadent and special occasion-worthy meal. Your guests will love that you went the extra mile to make them feel special, and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!

I like to think of this recipe as a “choose your own adventure” breakfast casserole. Keep in mind a few key ratios, but substitute ingredients based on what you have or what you’re craving.

Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Chili
Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Chili

  • Madeline Buiano
It's just about time to retire your summer salads and grilled food say hello to fall's most beloved dish: chili.

Recipe: Pizza with Burrata, Kalamata Olives and Spicy Salami
Recipe: Pizza with Burrata, Kalamata Olives and Spicy Salami

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
Cooler autumn days prove ideal for perfecting homemade pizza skills. Cook these individual-sized pies one or two at a time on a preheated stone, and prepare guests to expect to eat in shifts.

Skinny breadsticks, olives and a giant bowl of salad, with a homemade red wine and olive oil vinaigrette, make great accompaniments.

Cheesy sausage sandwiches and pumpkin soup for a Halloween crowd
Cheesy sausage sandwiches and pumpkin soup for a Halloween crowd

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
Sweet corn on the cob, a bean salad and plenty of pumpkin soup make this a meal easily doubled, or even tripled, for a crowd. All treats, no tricks, here!

Recipe: Glazed Chocolate-Pumpkin Bundt Cake
Recipe: Glazed Chocolate-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

  • Victoria Abbott Riccardi, EatingWell
Looking for a Halloween dessert? This tender, moist chocolate cake uses pureed pumpkin to replace much of the fat and is delicately seasoned with classic fall flavors.

Recipe of the Day: Halloween Punch Bowl
Recipe of the Day: Halloween Punch Bowl

  • Madeline Buiano, The Daily Meal
Creepy and delicious, this punch recipe will transport you back to the days of kiddom, when running rampant in your Halloween costume with a sack full of candy was your only concern.

Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Patch Brownies
Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Patch Brownies

  • Madeline Buiano, The Daily Meal
Pumpkin flavored desserts are great, but putting miniature pumpkins onto your dessert might be even better. The fun project is great activity for kids that are missing out on traditional trick-or-treating this year.

Recipe of the Day: Halloween Cupcakes
Recipe of the Day: Halloween Cupcakes

  • Madeline Buiano, The Daily Meal
This dessert is an easy way to elevate boxed cake mix.

Recipe: Pumpkin Roll With Cream Cheese
Recipe: Pumpkin Roll With Cream Cheese

  • Madeline Buiano
In between perfecting your costume for trick-or-treating and watching your favorite Halloween movies, leave time for baking some of the best pumpkin recipes around.

With a pumpkin pie spice and cream cheese center, this delicious pumpkin cake roll is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and give you that fall feeling.

