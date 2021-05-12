 Skip to main content
5. Fody Low FODMAP Marinara
5. Fody Low FODMAP Marinara

Here's the big surprise of the top tier. Fody specializes in low FODMAP (which stands for "fermentable oligo-, di-, monosaccharides and polyols" — there will be a quiz later) food items. Without getting too far into it, a low FODMAP diet can help people with IBS.

This sauce has no onions or garlic, which can irritate some digestive tracts. And you know what? It's pretty delicious. There's a good tomato flavor and enough unctuousness from the olive oil. Where garlic or onions might have added some depth, Fody makes up for it at least partly with carrot and celery. The result is a less traditional marinara — one that leans a little more into a mirepoix/Bolognese territory — but it's quite good nonetheless.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 27

