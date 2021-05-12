4. Victoria Marinara

Victoria ticks off the biggest and most important checkbox when judging marinara: Does it taste more or less how a simple homemade sauce tastes? This does, and then some. Victoria tastes of tomatoes and olive oil; it's not too sweet and has a fantastic texture — superior to that of Rao's, which I'd say is ever so slightly too thick.
A good sauce shouldn't just sit there like a big lump on the pasta. It should be loose enough to coat the noodles, and never pasty. As I stated above, Victoria's standard marinara is good, but not as good as its White Linen brand, which is rich and balanced and as close to perfect as a jarred sauce can get.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 9