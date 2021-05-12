 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4. Victoria Marinara
0 comments

4. Victoria Marinara

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Victoria ticks off the biggest and most important checkbox when judging marinara: Does it taste more or less how a simple homemade sauce tastes? This does, and then some. Victoria tastes of tomatoes and olive oil; it's not too sweet and has a fantastic texture — superior to that of Rao's, which I'd say is ever so slightly too thick.

A good sauce shouldn't just sit there like a big lump on the pasta. It should be loose enough to coat the noodles, and never pasty. As I stated above, Victoria's standard marinara is good, but not as good as its White Linen brand, which is rich and balanced and as close to perfect as a jarred sauce can get.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 9

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eating habits that can change your life

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News