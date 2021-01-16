4 things to know about the health benefits of mushrooms

Mushrooms are often placed in the vegetable category for dietary recommendations, but they are actually fungi.

Still, more than 2,000 varieties of mushrooms are edible. The most common variety grown in the U.S. is white button, followed by cremini, portabella, enoki, oyster, maitake and shiitake.

They’ve been consumed for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. Here are key things to know about mushrooms.

Nutritional profile

Key nutrients found in mushrooms include B vitamins, selenium, copper, potassium, betaglucans and the powerful antioxidants glutathione and ergothioneine.

The ability to produce vitamin D is also a distinctive attribute of mushrooms.

“They can create vitamin D in a similar way humans can with sun exposure,” says dietitian Sharon Palmer. Consumers can increase the vitamin D in mushrooms by exposing them to sunlight prior to eating.

Mushrooms also can be particularly useful for vegetarian diets, considering they provide fiber and all the essential amino acids and have higher protein content than most vegetables.