4. Thin Mints

Thin Mints, perhaps the most iconic cookie in this pantheon, have gone through a number of name changes over the years according to Time magazine, including Cooky-Mints, Chocolate Mints and Cookie Mints. But since its debut in 1939, the idea has remained the same: Chocolate and mint taste great together. Naturally, this cookie is a winner.

The interior is almost sandy, and drier than Oscar Wilde camping in Death Valley during Prohibition. But the chocolate coating combines with the delicate, barely-there cookie to create a minty communion wafer.

It's light, snackable and dangerous — you can easily go through a stack of these without realizing it. For the record, the ABC version of these is mintier; the Little Brownie version is crispier. Both are good but Little Brownie's is the better cookie.

The Thin Mint, while not the best cookie in toto, is clearly best when frozen, and ascends to a higher plane of existence. Cold complements this cookie in the best possible way, bringing out the mintiness and creating an icy treat that you can crunch on, or let sit and melt in your mouth.

Frozen ranking: 1

