4 perks of drinking peppermint tea

Made from the dried leaves of the peppermint plant, peppermint tea is an herbal infusion with a fresh, soothing flavor. And unless it’s mixed with green, black or white tea (check the label), peppermint tea is a caffeine-free, tea-free, zero-calorie beverage that packs in so many health benefits, it’s kind of wild that it comes in such a small package.

Peppermint tea can be enjoyed iced or hot, and a cup or two daily is the optimal amount to sip to get all the health benefits, according to Lauren Cadillac, R.D., C.P.T., and Bianca Kamhi, a certified holistic health coach. Whether you’re in it purely for the fresh taste or eager to boost your digestion, ease your tension and more, here are a few added benefits to drinking peppermint tea:

Calming effects

“Some animal studies have shown that peppermint has a relaxing effect, especially on the gastrointestinal tract, demonstrating its ability to ease an upset stomach,” says Cadillac. “Peppermint has also been shown to help ease digestive symptoms of IBS such as stomach pain, diarrhea and constipation. Peppermint has also been shown to be a strong antioxidant and have antimicrobial and antiviral activity.”